Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 4,373 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,731 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 284,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,863,940. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

