Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.66. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

