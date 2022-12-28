Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the November 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hongkong Land Stock Performance

Shares of HNGKY stock remained flat at $22.21 on Wednesday. 2,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,613. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16. Hongkong Land has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $29.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC downgraded Hongkong Land from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

