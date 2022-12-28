Horizen Price Tops $9.00 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.00 or 0.00054073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $118.71 million and $5.40 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00225806 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00070412 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,196,138 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.