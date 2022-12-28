Horizon Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.3% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.98. 1,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,697. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $52.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

