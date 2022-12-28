Howard Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 1.8% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $994,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.13. 6,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.55.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.