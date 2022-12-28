Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 65510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Hudson Resources Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$6.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Hudson Resources Company Profile

Hudson Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Greenland. The company holds 100% interests in the Nukittooq Niobium and Tantalum project, and Sarfartoq Rare Earth Element project, as well as a 31.1% interest in the White Moutain Anorthosite project.

