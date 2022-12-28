Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Reaches $16,569.86 on Major Exchanges

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for about $16,569.86 or 0.99744039 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $645.72 million and $581,230.33 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

