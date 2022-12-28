Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.09

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 806942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hut 8 Mining Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$217.80 million and a PE ratio of -4.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining ( TSE:HUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

