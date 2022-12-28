ICON Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000876 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $137.28 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 942,361,531 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

