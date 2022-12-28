Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Short Interest Update

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Iluka Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ILKAY traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.75. 528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53. Iluka Resources has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $45.57.
About Iluka Resources
