Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Short Interest Update

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ILKAY traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.75. 528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53. Iluka Resources has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $45.57.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

