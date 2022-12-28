Insider Selling: DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) CFO Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 4,200 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $116,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,352.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXPE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,114. The firm has a market cap of $521.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $387.31 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.01%. On average, analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 51.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.