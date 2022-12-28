Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Director Sells 45,625 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $279,681.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,070,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,824,034.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, December 23rd, Brian Distelburger sold 22,800 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $139,764.00.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 739,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,932. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at about $48,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after buying an additional 1,909,294 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at about $6,647,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 241.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 1,201,600 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 80.0% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,479,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 1,101,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Yext to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

