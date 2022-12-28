Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 2.3% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 36,673 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,455,000 after acquiring an additional 255,154 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

ICE traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $102.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,027. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.43. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

