International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,056,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $363,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 31.7% during the third quarter. SBK Financial Inc. now owns 4,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 62.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.41. 10,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,049. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 103.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

