International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Short Interest Up 221.9% in December

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 221.9% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
International Container Terminal Services Stock Performance
Shares of ICTEF remained flat at $3.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. 59 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. International Container Terminal Services has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $4.54.
International Container Terminal Services Company Profile
