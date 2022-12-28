International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Short Interest Up 221.9% in December

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 221.9% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

International Container Terminal Services Stock Performance

Shares of ICTEF remained flat at $3.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. 59 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. International Container Terminal Services has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $4.54.

International Container Terminal Services Company Profile

International Container Terminal Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals serving the shipping industry. It provides ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers, as well as roll-on/roll-off and anchorage services to non-containerized cargoes or general cargoes.

