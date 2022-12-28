International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Update

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 294.7% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROYMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Distributions Services from GBX 222 ($2.68) to GBX 144 ($1.74) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Distributions Services from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays downgraded International Distributions Services to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Distributions Services in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of International Distributions Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.67.

Get International Distributions Services alerts:

International Distributions Services Stock Performance

Shares of International Distributions Services stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631. International Distributions Services has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.