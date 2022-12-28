InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) Short Interest Up 723.8% in December

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,300 shares, an increase of 723.8% from the November 30th total of 54,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
InterPrivate III Financial Partners Stock Performance
Shares of IPVF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. 204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,318. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterPrivate III Financial Partners
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.
About InterPrivate III Financial Partners
InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry.
