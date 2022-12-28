Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Up 243.0% in December

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 243.0% from the November 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 550.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,352,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLW traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $28.74. 236,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,169. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.