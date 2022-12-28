Investment Partners LTD. Purchases 2,166 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.32. 11,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,128,913. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.79. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $80.88.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.