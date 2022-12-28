Investors Purchase Large Volume of Airbnb Put Options (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 98,691 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 53% compared to the typical daily volume of 64,418 put options.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,749. Airbnb has a one year low of $82.58 and a one year high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.38.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $228,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 215,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,710,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $228,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 215,296 shares in the company, valued at $19,710,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 801,637 shares of company stock worth $83,420,173 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 8.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 105.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 8.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $4,658,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 69.2% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Morgan Stanley cut Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.