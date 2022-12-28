Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,023 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 322% compared to the typical daily volume of 717 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.01. 4,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average is $71.45.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $250.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.33 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 32.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,956,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 31.3% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,218 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,963,000 after purchasing an additional 256,085 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 161.4% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 8,625 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at about $9,779,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 22.7% during the third quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 36,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

