iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 3.89% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $25.20.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).
