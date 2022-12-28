iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,938,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,303 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $912,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 22.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 18,057 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,547,000 after purchasing an additional 111,876 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 436,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,960. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

