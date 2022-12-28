iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Down 89.1% in December

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the November 30th total of 330,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,973,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,027,000 after purchasing an additional 289,054 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,929 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,147,000.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RING traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.40. 41,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,360. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $33.58.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

