iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,891 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 43,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.5% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 71,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 46,224 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 216,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.43. 61,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408,816. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.31.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.