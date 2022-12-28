iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Holdings Raised by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 62,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 51,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,704. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day moving average of $92.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

