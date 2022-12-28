iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $30,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.58. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

