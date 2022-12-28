IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Shares Down 8%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) shares traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.52. 70,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 229,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

IT Tech Packaging Stock Down 8.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

Get IT Tech Packaging alerts:

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.71 million for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IT Tech Packaging

About IT Tech Packaging

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IT Tech Packaging stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. ( NYSE:ITP Get Rating ) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,313,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,409 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.33% of IT Tech Packaging worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.