IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Shares Down 8%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) shares traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.52. 70,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 229,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
IT Tech Packaging Stock Down 8.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.
IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.71 million for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IT Tech Packaging
About IT Tech Packaging
IT Tech Packaging, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.
See Also
