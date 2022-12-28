JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in December

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance
JDSPY stock remained flat at $1.55 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.79.
JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.0013 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About JD Sports Fashion
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JD Sports Fashion (JDSPY)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.