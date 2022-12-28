JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in December

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

JDSPY stock remained flat at $1.55 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.0013 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About JD Sports Fashion

JDSPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.23) to GBX 175 ($2.11) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 205 ($2.47) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 190 ($2.29) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

