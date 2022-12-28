JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $25.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 538,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $25,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,380,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 111,350 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,434. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $54.97.

