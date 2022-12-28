JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $25.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 538,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $25,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,380,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 111,350 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the period.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,434. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $54.97.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.