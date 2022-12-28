JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,848. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.36. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

