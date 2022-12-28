JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $264.39. 397,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,921,024. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

