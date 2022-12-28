Joystick (JOY) Price Hits $0.55 on Top Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00003295 BTC on major exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $112.43 million and $126,325.42 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54437133 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $121,660.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

