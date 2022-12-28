JUST (JST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $179.61 Million

JUST (JST) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. JUST has a market cap of $179.61 million and $9.70 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can currently be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, JUST has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002112 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $860.62 or 0.05173054 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00495594 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,885.18 or 0.29364212 BTC.
JUST Profile
JUST was first traded on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official website is just.network/#.
JUST Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.