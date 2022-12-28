K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 105 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $346.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.23 and its 200 day moving average is $328.95.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

