Kaspa (KAS) Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $73.16 million and $1.95 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,494,700,021 coins and its circulating supply is 15,494,700,315 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,479,897,848 with 15,479,897,848.753841 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00475473 USD and is down -6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,049,899.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

