Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Short Interest Update

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,000 shares, a growth of 828.3% from the November 30th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other Kaspien news, Director Tom Simpson sold 47,000 shares of Kaspien stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.58% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

KSPN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.52. 2,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,444. Kaspien has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace growth platform that offers a suite of software and services. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's marketplace as a service approach consists of delivering technology-enabled services to partners, including software and associated support services.

