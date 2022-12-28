Keep Network (KEEP) Market Cap Reaches $62.62 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $62.62 million and $238,024.39 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0728 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002091 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $875.82 or 0.05263854 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00496349 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,893.19 or 0.29408907 BTC.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
