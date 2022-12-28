Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 185964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Khiron Life Sciences from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Khiron Life Sciences alerts:

Khiron Life Sciences Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$9.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.