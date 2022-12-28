Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Update

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the November 30th total of 190,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KGFHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 275 ($3.32) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 210 ($2.53) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

Kingfisher Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS KGFHY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.63. 126,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,503. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64.

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

About Kingfisher

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.0745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 5.58%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

