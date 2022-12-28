KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Trading 1% Higher

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €63.50 ($67.55) and last traded at €62.80 ($66.81). Approximately 2,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €62.20 ($66.17).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($77.66) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is €62.14 and its 200 day moving average is €59.99.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seeds for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

