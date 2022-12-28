Lake Street Financial LLC Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 0.8% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 10,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 639.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 28,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $92.99. The company had a trading volume of 50,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,860. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

