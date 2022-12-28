Lake Street Financial LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $645,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.94. 8,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,287. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.42. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $170.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.