Lake Street Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,113 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.36. 85,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877,951. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

