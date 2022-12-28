Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 7,965 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,965 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 574,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 48,837 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 73.2% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 609,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 257,325 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,626 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE remained flat at $16.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. 35,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,888. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

