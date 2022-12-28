Linear Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Linear has a market capitalization of $49.71 million and $1.00 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Linear

Linear’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

