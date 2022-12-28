Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Shares Up 4.7%

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIOGet Rating)’s share price shot up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.90. 339,192 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 212,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lion One Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.60 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Lion One Metals Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,619 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

