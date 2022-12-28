Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Shares Up 4.7%

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.90. 339,192 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 212,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lion One Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.60 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Lion One Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Lion One Metals Company Profile
Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,619 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.
Read More
