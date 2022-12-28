loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Up 5.6%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. 1,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 428,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LDI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $3.25 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.21.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,142,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,381,617.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other loanDepot news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,142,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,381,617.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,702,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,901.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,890,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,555 in the last ninety days. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth $3,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in loanDepot by 61.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $707,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 39.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

