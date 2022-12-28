Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

LOW stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $200.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,519. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $260.83. The company has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.